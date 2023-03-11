CHICAGO — Indiana and Maryland found themselves in a heavily contested back-and-forth battle throughout the first 20 minutes. The momentum flipped back and forth between the two teams but the lead for Maryland never exceeded more than eight points. Indiana started the game hot then fell into a cold drought in the middle of the half, but eventually eased their way back into it in the final minutes. At the halftime buzzer, Maryland held a two-point lead over the Hoosiers going into the half 34-32.

Indiana kept themselves in the game during the first half but it all changed for the Hoosiers in the second half.

The first five minutes saw the two teams trade baskets but with 14:07 left on the clock, Indiana began to take control. The Hoosiers proceeded to go onto a 15-0 run, their largest of the game. The lead increased to 11 points for Mike Woodson and his team and they never looked back. Maryland was unable to regain a lead for the rest of the game as they struggled to find the bottom of the basket.

The Terrapins shot 25 percent from the field and made eight total shots in the second half. In the first half, Indiana's defense allowed too many shots from behind the perimeter and allowed multiple second chances on the glass. Woodson and the players knew they had to change something, and that change worked.

“We pressured on the ball,” Jackson-Davis said. “Guards did a really good job setting stuff up. We were trying to get them away from the baseline. Going towards the baseline, we wanted everything middle, sending everything back middle, and I thought we did a really good job on that.”