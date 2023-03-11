Second half surges Indiana to the semi-finals
CHICAGO — Indiana and Maryland found themselves in a heavily contested back-and-forth battle throughout the first 20 minutes. The momentum flipped back and forth between the two teams but the lead for Maryland never exceeded more than eight points. Indiana started the game hot then fell into a cold drought in the middle of the half, but eventually eased their way back into it in the final minutes. At the halftime buzzer, Maryland held a two-point lead over the Hoosiers going into the half 34-32.
Indiana kept themselves in the game during the first half but it all changed for the Hoosiers in the second half.
The first five minutes saw the two teams trade baskets but with 14:07 left on the clock, Indiana began to take control. The Hoosiers proceeded to go onto a 15-0 run, their largest of the game. The lead increased to 11 points for Mike Woodson and his team and they never looked back. Maryland was unable to regain a lead for the rest of the game as they struggled to find the bottom of the basket.
The Terrapins shot 25 percent from the field and made eight total shots in the second half. In the first half, Indiana's defense allowed too many shots from behind the perimeter and allowed multiple second chances on the glass. Woodson and the players knew they had to change something, and that change worked.
“We pressured on the ball,” Jackson-Davis said. “Guards did a really good job setting stuff up. We were trying to get them away from the baseline. Going towards the baseline, we wanted everything middle, sending everything back middle, and I thought we did a really good job on that.”
Maryland was unable to find success in the same fashion they did in the first 20 minutes. The Terrapins made multiple momentum swinging threes in the first half but went 3 for 11 from behind the arc in the second. Maryland found several second chances with five steals but were outshined by Indiana’s four blocks and three steals in the second half, contrary to the first.
The Hoosiers finished outscoring the Terrapins 38-26 in the final 20 minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis promoted the dominating half with 15 points and eight rebounds but it wasn't just him. Miller Kopp and Jalen Hood-Schifino played every minute of the half and helped make clutch shots at the end. Everyone on the team seemed to be involved in the action. In the end, Indiana was able to pull this win out with everyone on board.
“Make no mistake about it, it's been a total team effort in the guys that have played,” Woodson said.
Indiana survives to see another day as they will move on to the Big Ten semi-finals to face Penn State at 2:30 eastern on Saturday.
