Indiana had no issues out of the gate against Michigan State, setting the tone on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.

The Hoosiers led by double-digits for most of the first half in large part to the defensive effort. Indiana forced eight turnovers in the first 10 minutes of the game, most of which were live ball turnovers leading to good opportunities for the Hoosiers on the other end of the floor.

Then, out of nowhere the Spartans flipped a switch and played like an entirely different team. The effort of IU lowered and the physicality of the Hoosiers disappeared.

"They took a couple good shots because I thought we started the game really good defensively... but as the half went on there was just too many errors, either very timely or costly turnovers or defensively, just some break downs. Whether it was transition rebounding or guarding the ball screen," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "I think we let Michigan State continue to build confidence throughout the game and as they hung around."

Defensive breakdowns the rest of the game was the main issue for Indiana, which ultimately led to a 78-71 loss to a struggling Michigan State team.