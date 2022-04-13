Season in review: Tamar Bates

On March 29th, Mike Woodson was introduced as Indiana's new head basketball coach. Just over two weeks later, Woodson made his first splash on the recruiting trail by securing a pledge from four-star recruit Tamar Bates. Bates ranked 34th in the Rivals150 and saw his stock shoot up after playing a stellar senior season for prep school powerhouse IMG Academy. Bates was committed to play for Shaka Smart at Texas but reopened his recruitment after the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. On April 19th, he made his commitment to Indiana. The scouting report on Bates at IMG was that he was a college-ready product who made winning plays and locked in on defense. Defense was projected to be his calling card at the next level, but he showed flashes on offense as well.

Tamar Bates struggled but also showed a great deal of promise as a freshman (IU Athletics)

Season Review

There was preseason buzz that Bates may start as a freshman, but those talks never came to fruition. He appeared in 32 games and averaged 14.5 minutes played -- eighth on the team. Bates finished the season with stats of 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on 33.8% shooting and 29.8% from three. There were moments where it seemed Bates was primed for a bigger role with the Hoosiers than just a rotation piece. He played well in early season buy games against mid-majors and opened Big Ten play with a 13-point outing against Nebraska. However, as the Big Ten season went on, Bates struggled to find an offensive rhythm and saw his minutes slip away. The freshman played 82 total minutes in the month of January and scored just 10 points in that time while shooting 16% from the floor. As he faced more intense college competition, Bates became a little too reliant on his outside shot and became less aggressive in attacking the rim. He did maintain an above-average level of defensive play during this time, especially for a freshman. Synergy Sports' metrics have Bates in the 81st percentile of all Division I defenders for the season. Although he never got all the way back on track after a rough January, Bates did have some moments in February and March. He scored 13 points in a loss to Michigan State on the road and had seven each against Ohio State and Saint Mary's. You never know with the transfer portal and the revolving doors of the modern college basketball offseason, but it seems for now that Bates is firmly planted in Bloomington and will be back for his sophomore season.

Looking Ahead