Season in review: Tamar Bates
On March 29th, Mike Woodson was introduced as Indiana's new head basketball coach.
Just over two weeks later, Woodson made his first splash on the recruiting trail by securing a pledge from four-star recruit Tamar Bates. Bates ranked 34th in the Rivals150 and saw his stock shoot up after playing a stellar senior season for prep school powerhouse IMG Academy.
Bates was committed to play for Shaka Smart at Texas but reopened his recruitment after the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. On April 19th, he made his commitment to Indiana.
The scouting report on Bates at IMG was that he was a college-ready product who made winning plays and locked in on defense. Defense was projected to be his calling card at the next level, but he showed flashes on offense as well.
Season Review
There was preseason buzz that Bates may start as a freshman, but those talks never came to fruition. He appeared in 32 games and averaged 14.5 minutes played -- eighth on the team. Bates finished the season with stats of 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game on 33.8% shooting and 29.8% from three.
There were moments where it seemed Bates was primed for a bigger role with the Hoosiers than just a rotation piece. He played well in early season buy games against mid-majors and opened Big Ten play with a 13-point outing against Nebraska.
However, as the Big Ten season went on, Bates struggled to find an offensive rhythm and saw his minutes slip away. The freshman played 82 total minutes in the month of January and scored just 10 points in that time while shooting 16% from the floor.
As he faced more intense college competition, Bates became a little too reliant on his outside shot and became less aggressive in attacking the rim. He did maintain an above-average level of defensive play during this time, especially for a freshman. Synergy Sports' metrics have Bates in the 81st percentile of all Division I defenders for the season.
Although he never got all the way back on track after a rough January, Bates did have some moments in February and March. He scored 13 points in a loss to Michigan State on the road and had seven each against Ohio State and Saint Mary's.
You never know with the transfer portal and the revolving doors of the modern college basketball offseason, but it seems for now that Bates is firmly planted in Bloomington and will be back for his sophomore season.
Looking Ahead
Bates faced many of the initial barriers most freshmen face in college basketball. The game never seemed to slow down for him, and he never really found his groove. However, his talent was clear to see, even when he struggled against experienced Big Ten players.
His 6-foot-5-inch size and long arms make Bates a prototypical shooting guard. He is already ahead of the curve on defense and showed the ability to handle the ball, create his own shot, and even make plays for teammates.
Bates showed enough in his debut season to cause fans and coaches to crave more. His inability to clear freshman inconsistencies is slightly disappointing but not unusual. Still, there is potential for greatness in him, although patience will be required to see that potential come to fruition.
The defensive analytics love Bates, which is a testament to him as a young player. Woodson does not play players big minutes if he cannot trust them to guard, and Bates is already well on his way to earning that trust.
An underrated part of Bates' game is his ability to get to his spots on the court. He ranked in the 62nd percentile in pick and roll efficiency and the 86th percentile in mid-range shooting efficiency per Synergy Sports. Both stats show an aptitude for handling the ball and getting where you need to go on the court.
This makes it all the more frustrating that Bates oftentimes settled for jump shots instead of attacking the rim. A tangible area of improvement for him next season is free-throws attempted. Bates shot just 24 free throws this season compared to 130 attempted field goals.
As both numbers increase, it would be nice to see the ratio of free throws to field goals attempted get even smaller. Bates hit 83.3% of his foul shots, and an easy way to break out of shooting slumps and get on the board would be to get to the line.
An offseason of development under Woodson and strength coach Clif Marshall should put Bates in a position to succeed. In the best-case scenario, he comes back more athletic, more skilled, and --most importantly -- better acquainted with Woodson's system.
If these things happen, Bates has a chance to start from day one and give the Hoosiers a much-needed scorer and playmaker on the wing.
