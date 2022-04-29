Season In Review: Khristian Lander

When Khristian Lander announced he would attend Indiana University in February of 2020, it was one of the biggest recruiting wins in recent Indiana history. The Evansville-Reitz product was a unanimous five-star recruit and was the number one point guard in the class of 2021 at the time of his decision. Lander was set to come in and run the team as a freshman and create a dynamic duo with Trayce Jackson-Davis. Due to various factors, those visions didn't pan out as expected. Amidst the threat of COVID-19 taking away his senior season, Lander was reclassified to the class of 2020 and joined the IU roster as a 17-year-old. He became one of the youngest players in the entire country and some suffered growing pains. Lander showed flashes of high-level shot-making and ball-handling but was very sporadic as a freshman (as you would expect from any should-be high schooler playing Big Ten basketball). Those flashes were also shown in the 2021-2022 season, but a lack of playing time ultimately led Lander to enter the transfer portal. On April 27th, Lander announced his commitment to Western Kentucky. Let's reflect on his time at Indiana and what lies ahead for the former five-star.

Khristian Lander was once the crown jewel of Indiana's recruiting class, but it never quite panned out. (IU Athletics)

Season Review

Lander found himself in a lesser role under new coach Mike Woodson from the beginning of the season. The additions of Xavier Johnson and Parker Stewart added veteran depth to the backcourt and made it a challenge to give the former five-star playing time. For all his talent, Lander was -- and is -- still very raw, especially on the defensive end. Lander appeared in just 13 games -- half as many as the 26 he played in his first season. He averaged only 8.8 minutes per game and scored 2.9 points per game along with 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Uncoincidentally, Lander's best game of the season was against Louisiana, where he scored nine points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out six assists. His talent has always been on the offensive end, and he showed that talent in spades that evening. Defense was the cause of Lander's limited playing time throughout the year. Woodson emphasized a no-nonsense approach to defensive personnel all season. If you couldn't be trusted to guard, you wouldn't play, no matter how good the results seemed on the other end of the floor. Defensive analytics aren't the most reliable advanced statistic, but they paint a broad picture of a player's performance when guarding the opposition. Lander ranked in the bottom 1% of Division I players across all defensive analytics per Synergy Sports. He was the single worst defender of jump shots in the country on 17 possessions, allowing an unreal 1.882 points per possession to offensive players. An inability to guard ultimately cost Lander his playing time amidst a roster with a clearly defined defensive identity. The critical blow to the defense when Lander was on the court was vastly outweighed by his occasionally promising offensive outputs. He received only 24 minutes against Big Ten opponents.

Looking Ahead