Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30

2019 five-star forward Isaiah Stewart averaged 19.0 points in six games at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer, helping his team to a 4-1 pool play record before a 74-70 loss to eventual champion Team Takeover in bracket play.

TheHoosier.com was in-attendance for some of Stewart's games, and has some scouting notes below, followed by full video highlights of his play.