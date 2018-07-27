Ticker
basketball

Scouting Notes: 2019 Five-Star Isaiah Stewart, Nike Peach Jam

2019 five-star forward Isaiah Stewart.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
2019 five-star forward Isaiah Stewart averaged 19.0 points in six games at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer, helping his team to a 4-1 pool play record before a 74-70 loss to eventual champion Team Takeover in bracket play.

TheHoosier.com was in-attendance for some of Stewart's games, and has some scouting notes below, followed by full video highlights of his play.

