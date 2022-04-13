Scouting Report: Gabe Cupps

In November of last year, 2023 four-star point guard Gabe Cupps announced his commitment to Indiana.

With that commitment, he joined fellow four-star guard Jakai Newton as Indiana's second signee in the class of 2023.

The Centerville (OH) guard is currently ranked No. 125 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings. Along with Indiana, he held offers from Ohio State, Stanford, Xavier, and Brown as well.

TheHoosier.com has been able to see Cupps a few times over the last few months, which includes last week at the Adidas 3SSB event in Indianapolis.

Here is a closer look at his game, skillset and how he would fit into Indiana's system moving forward.