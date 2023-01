Looking to end a three-game skid, Indiana returns to Assembly Hall facing the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Badgers are coached by Greg Gard in his eighth season. Wisconsin comes in at 11-4 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play. The Badgers are ranked No. 94 in offensive efficiency with a rating of 107.2, but are at just a 99.5 rating in Big Ten play. They shoot just 43.3 percent from the field and just 47.4 percent on 2s, but 37.4 percent on 3s. Defensively, the Badgers rank No. 33 overall in efficiency, with a rating of 93.8.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Wisconsin could give Indiana.