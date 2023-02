The Indiana basketball program welcomes in Rutgers to Assembly Hall on Tuesday night, looking to avenge an early season loss to the Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers handed Indiana its first loss of the season in December with a 63-48 win. The Scarlet Knights have won 10 of their last 13 games, but have lost by double-digits in the last two road games. Rutgers comes in at 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights rank 120th in offensive efficiency and 267th in effective field goal percentage at 48.7 percent. Defensively, Rutgers is ranked 2nd in the country with a defensive efficiency rating of 87.4 and are 5th in the country allowing just 58.4 points per game.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Rutgers could give Indiana.