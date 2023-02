Indiana heads into its final true road game of the season on Saturday night, facing off against No. 5 Purdue.

Indiana won the first matchup earlier this season in Bloomington when it took down No. 1 Purdue, 79-74. The Boilermakers head into this matchup 22-4 overall and 13-4 in Big Ten play. Purdue ranks No. 4 overall in KenPom's rankings and are extremely efficient on both ends of the floor. Offensively, the Boilermakers rank No. 6 overall with a 119.3 rating -- and 111.8 rating in Big Ten play, ranked 1st. Defensively, they are ranked No. 20 overall with a 93.9 rating and rank No. 2 in league play with a rating of 99.1

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Purdue could give Indiana.