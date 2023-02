The in-state rivalry of Indiana and Purdue enters its next stage on Saturday afternoon in Assembly Hall.

Purdue enters as the No. 1 team in the country and have National Player of the Year frontrunner in Zach Edey. The Boilermakers are one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, ranking 2nd with a rating of 120.2. Defensively, Purdue ranks 18th in the country with an efficiency rating of 93.2 and rank 10th in opponent points per game at 60.3 points per game.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Purdue could give Indiana.