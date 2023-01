Indiana looks to avoid a three-game losing streak to start January as it heads on the road to face the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Penn State is 11-5 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten play. It has dropped two straight league games by double-digits. Micah Shrewsberry is in his second season as the head coach. The Nittany Lions are a relatively efficient team on both ends of the floor. They rank No. 38 overall (111.4) and No. 4 in Big Ten play (105.3) in offensive efficiency. Defensively, they rank No. 85 nationally (97.6) but No. 13 in Big Ten play (109.2) in defensively efficiency.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Penn State could give Indiana.