Indiana looks to win its fifth game in a row as it welcomes in the Ohio State Buckeyes to Assembly Hall on Saturday night.

The Buckeyes enter this matchup losing six of the last seven games and have a record of 11-9 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play. Ohio State is ranked No. 9 overall with an offensive efficiency of 117.2 but has dropped to just 103.5 in conference play. Defensively, the Buckeyes have a defensive efficacy rating of 98.4, ranked No. 76 overall.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Ohio State could give Indiana.