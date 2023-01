Indiana heads back home to welcome the Northwestern Wildcats into Assembly Hall, looking to avoid dropping its first two games in Big Ten play in 2023.

The Wildcats enter at 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Chris Collins is in his fifth season at Northwestern. The Wildcats are one of the best defensive teams in the country, with a defensive efficiency of 88.3 -- ranked No. 6 overall in the nation. They are holding opponents to 36.3 percent from the field and just 57.2 points per game. Offensively, they rank No. 186 overall with a 101.6 offensive efficiency. They also rank No. 338 with an effective field goal rate of just 44.7 percent.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Northwestern could give Indiana.