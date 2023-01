Indiana hits the road for a conference matchup with the Minnesota Gophers, looking to extend their winning streak to four games.

Minnesota is led by first year head coach Ben Johnson and comes into the matchup at 7-11 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten. Minnesota is ranked No. 251 in the country in offensive efficiency and No. 278 in effective field goal percentage at 48.2 percent. Overall, the Gophers shoot just 42.3 percent from the field. Defensively, Minnesota is ranked No. 111 in efficiency with a rating of 100.8.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Minnesota could give Indiana: