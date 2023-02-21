Indiana heads on the road for the start of a two-game road swing, starting at Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers took down Michigan State in Assembly Hall earlier this year, 82-69. The Spartans are 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the Big Ten. On the season, Michigan State has an offensive efficiency rating of 110.6, ranked 75th overall. In Big Ten play, however, that has dropped to just 100.7 and 10th in the league. Defensively, it ranks 27th overall on the season with a rating of 94.4.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Michigan State could give Indiana.