News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-02-21 10:25:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Notes: Michigan State

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana heads on the road for the start of a two-game road swing, starting at Michigan State on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers took down Michigan State in Assembly Hall earlier this year, 82-69. The Spartans are 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the Big Ten. On the season, Michigan State has an offensive efficiency rating of 110.6, ranked 75th overall. In Big Ten play, however, that has dropped to just 100.7 and 10th in the league. Defensively, it ranks 27th overall on the season with a rating of 94.4.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Michigan State could give Indiana.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}