Indiana heads back home after back-to-back wins to face the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday.

The Spartans head into Sunday's matchup at 13-6 (5-3) on the season and winners of eight of their last 10 games. Michigan State comes in with an offensive efficiency rating of 111.8 which is 58th in the country. Defensively is where the Spartans are best. They rank 34th in the country with an efficiency rating of 95.7. They are holding opponents to just 40.2 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from three.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Michigan State could give Indiana.