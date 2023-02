Indiana heads on the road to face the Michigan Wolverines after two emotional wins at home in the last week.

Michigan is 14-10 overall, but is tied for second in the Big Ten at 8-5. The Wolverines are coming off of three straight wins. Despite their inconsistent play, they are ranked 42nd in the country with a 113.0 offensive efficiency rating, and third in Big Ten play at 108.8. Defensively, they rank 72nd in the country with an efficiency rating of 99.2.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Michigan could give Indiana: