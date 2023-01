Indiana looks to win a sixth-straight game on Tuesday when it travels to take on the Maryland Terrapins.

Maryland is led by first-year head coach Kevin Willard after coming over from Seton Hall. The Terrapins are 14-7 overall and 5-5 in the Big Ten. Offensively, Maryland has an efficiency rating of 112.6, ranked 48th overall in the country, but that has dropped to just 101.5 and ninth in Big Ten play. Defensively, it is ranked 39th with an efficiency of 95.9 and in Big Ten play, ranked ninth with a 104.0 rating. On the season, they are giving up just 63.7 points per game, ranked 41st.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Maryland could give Indiana.