Indiana gets its NCAA Tournament underway against the 13-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes on Friday night. The tip is set for 9:55 pm ET on TBS.

The Golden Flashes are coached by Rob Senderoff in his 12th season. Kent State comes into this matchup at 28-6 overall on the season. Kent State is ranked 111th in the country in offensive efficiency with a rating of 108.3. Defensively, it is ranked 40th in efficient with a rating of 96.4.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Kent State could give Indiana.