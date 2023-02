Indiana heads back home to face Iowa after back-to-back road games, splitting the week.

Iowa won the first matchup, 91-89, after coming back from 21 points down in the first half. That was after Race Thompson went down with a knee injury. The Hawkeyes are 18-11 overall and 10-8 in the Big Ten. Offensively, Iowa is ranked 5th overall in efficiency (120.5) and 1st in the Big Ten (111.6). Defensively, it is ranked 171st overall (105.7) and in the Big Ten, ranked 13th (110.6).

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Iowa could give Indiana.