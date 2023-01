The Indiana basketball program gets back on the floor after a 13-day absence on Thursday as it takes on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Iowa, losers of three in a row and six of the last nine, come into the matchup at 8-6 (0-3) on the season. Fran McCaffery leads the Hawkeyes in his 13th season. The Hawkeyes will be without wing Patrick McCaffery on Thursday due to an indefinite leave of absence to deal with anxiety. He is the team's third-leading scorer. Iowa comes into the matchup with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 113 -- ranked 19th in the NCAA, and are averaging 81.1 points per game. Defensively, Iowa is ranked 114th in defensive efficiency with a rating of 98.9.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Iowa could give Indiana.