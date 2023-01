Indiana hits the road again on this week as it heads to Champaign to take on Illinois on Thursday night.

The Illini are led by Brad Underwood in his sixth season and are 13-5 (4-3) this season. Offensively, Illinois ranks No. 40 in efficiency with a rating of 112.2 and are shooting a league-best 53.1 percent on 2s. Defensively, they have an efficiency rating of 93.4 which ranks No. 25 in the country. They rank second in the country in blocks per game (6.7) and No. 10 in field goal defense at 42.7 percent for opposing teams.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Illinois could give Indiana.