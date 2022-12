Indiana bounced back from its first loss of the season with a nice win on Wednesday against Nebraska. Now, it heads out to Las Vegas to take on No. 10 Arizona.

The Wildcats come in at 7-1 and were winners of the Maui Invitational earlier this season. Led by Tommy Lloyd in his second season, Arizona's lone loss came to Utah on the road to open up PAC-12 play. The Wildcats are one of the top offensive teams in the entire country, ranking 2nd in the NCAA with an offensive efficiency rating of 117.4. They rank 1st in field goal percentage (55.2), 2nd in assists per game (21.0) and 3rd in points per game (91.5). On the defensive end, they rank 65th with an efficient rating of 95.9.

Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Arizona could give Indiana.