Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 13:06:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Scouting Notes: 2019 Five-Star Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Summer 2018

Geendtuxanm4xif02l2h
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU302019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis averaged 11.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in five games at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this summer - one of the toug...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}