Indiana shot 36 percent from the floor in College Park but hung on until the bottom dropped out in just 3:30 of gameplay. The Hoosiers eventually fell to Maryland, 75-59, for its second conference road loss in as many games.

USA Today Images

At the 14:17 mark of the second half, Joey Brunk connected on a layup that extended a six-point streak for the Hoosiers, who, thanks to poor shooting for Maryland in the early minutes of the first half, were still within striking distance after scoring just 20 points by halftime. That Joey Brunk layup pulled Indiana within three, 36-33. From there, any offense the Hoosiers had conjured dissipated. In the next 10 minutes, Indiana would connect on just two field goal attempts, while Maryland stacked scoring streaks on top of each other – going on a total streak of 35-8 over those 10 minutes. That scoring drought in particular struck Indiana, and as the streak wore on for the Terrapins, the chance of a response from the Hoosiers waned, pushing the Maryland lead to 71-41 before the Hoosiers strung together any scores. “Not being able to score eventually overwhelmed us a little bit,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said.

These types of scoring droughts have plagued Indiana since its schedule began to fade away from weaker non-conference opponents and into Big Ten and top-100 teams. The Hoosiers have eclipsed the 70-point mark just one time – the 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska – since Devonte Green scored 30 in an 80-64 win over Florida State.

Green also led the way with 18 points Saturday in College Park, but 13 of those points came in the final 3:30, when the Hoosiers had gone down by 30 points. No other Hoosier hit 10 or more points. Those scoring droughts have, as they are at the very essence to the game of basketball, been an anti-producer for Indiana. At no point were the Hoosiers getting consistent scores Saturday, but when intermittent shots were falling, Indiana was hanging on on the opposite end of the floor. Early in the game, Joey Brunk got some shots to fall inside, but Maryland tightened up in the back-end of the half, closing off those shots. Indiana finished that half 8-of-30 from the floor and went into halftime allowing a 17-4 run. But the defense was still there for the most part. “Our defense really kind of hung in there,” Miller said. “Some long rebounds and loose plays kind of broke it open, and from the breakout point, we weren’t really able to make anything happen offensively.”