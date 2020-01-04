Scoring droughts deflate Hoosiers in 75-59 loss at Maryland
Indiana shot 36 percent from the floor in College Park but hung on until the bottom dropped out in just 3:30 of gameplay. The Hoosiers eventually fell to Maryland, 75-59, for its second conference road loss in as many games.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
At the 14:17 mark of the second half, Joey Brunk connected on a layup that extended a six-point streak for the Hoosiers, who, thanks to poor shooting for Maryland in the early minutes of the first half, were still within striking distance after scoring just 20 points by halftime.
That Joey Brunk layup pulled Indiana within three, 36-33. From there, any offense the Hoosiers had conjured dissipated. In the next 10 minutes, Indiana would connect on just two field goal attempts, while Maryland stacked scoring streaks on top of each other – going on a total streak of 35-8 over those 10 minutes.
That scoring drought in particular struck Indiana, and as the streak wore on for the Terrapins, the chance of a response from the Hoosiers waned, pushing the Maryland lead to 71-41 before the Hoosiers strung together any scores.
“Not being able to score eventually overwhelmed us a little bit,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said.
These types of scoring droughts have plagued Indiana since its schedule began to fade away from weaker non-conference opponents and into Big Ten and top-100 teams. The Hoosiers have eclipsed the 70-point mark just one time – the 96-90 overtime win over Nebraska – since Devonte Green scored 30 in an 80-64 win over Florida State.
Green also led the way with 18 points Saturday in College Park, but 13 of those points came in the final 3:30, when the Hoosiers had gone down by 30 points. No other Hoosier hit 10 or more points.
Those scoring droughts have, as they are at the very essence to the game of basketball, been an anti-producer for Indiana. At no point were the Hoosiers getting consistent scores Saturday, but when intermittent shots were falling, Indiana was hanging on on the opposite end of the floor.
Early in the game, Joey Brunk got some shots to fall inside, but Maryland tightened up in the back-end of the half, closing off those shots. Indiana finished that half 8-of-30 from the floor and went into halftime allowing a 17-4 run.
But the defense was still there for the most part.
“Our defense really kind of hung in there,” Miller said. “Some long rebounds and loose plays kind of broke it open, and from the breakout point, we weren’t really able to make anything happen offensively.”
Eventually, it all collapsed for Indiana when the ball wasn’t hitting the net. Race Thompson threw a pass to no one in particular, Armaan Franklin dribbled a ball off his foot, Maryland hands were in Indiana passing lanes, De’Ron Davis was taking shots with players like Trayce Jackson-Davis, Justin Smith and Armaan Franklin on the floor and shots were being forced up in reckless abandonment.
Defense then began to turn into offense for Maryland, as offensive mistakes snowballed on the Hoosiers, and the game was quickly over while the Hoosiers shot 22-for-61 from the field, 4-of-18 from three and 11-of-18 from the free throw line.
“The ball’s not going in the basket,” Miller said. “Whether it’s a layup, whether it’s a free throw, or whether it’s a wide-open shot. At some point, you have to be able to put it in the basket. We’ve got enough guys that can do that.”
Jackson-Davis was in early foul trouble and only played 11 minutes. Those fouls clearly affected his physicality inside, as his presence was not often felt, and he finished with seven points, just his fourth single-digit scoring performance of the year – two during road conference games.
Franklin has scored seven total points since the Crossroads Classic, Green has averaged 10 points per game since Florida State, Durham has hit double-digits twice against top-100 opponents and Rob Phinisee has been all but absent since scoring seven points in overtime against Nebraska.
The road ahead doesn’t get much easier, as 15 of Indiana’s last 17 opponents are top-50 teams, but the Big Ten schedule is a long one, Miller said after the game, and teams tend to find their peaks and valleys.
This is a scoring valley Indiana needs to direct its way out of quickly.
“Teams change throughout the course of a season,” Miller said. “Ours is going through one right now. We’ve got to find our way to get back out of it. We’ll do that. You’ve got to navigate the road, and that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.