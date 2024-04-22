Same 'play style' appealing to South Carolina defensive back
Jakarrion Kenan - a defensive back and wide receiver out of Marlboro County High School (Bennettsville, S.C.) - visited the Hoosiers last week, and the 6-0, 185-pound prospect left the Bloomington campus liking what he saw.
“I think it would be a good fit for me because it’s somewhat the same play style I have at my high school,” Kenan said. “And it will be easy to get the concepts down. My visit was good, (and) they were very welcoming.”
Kenan received an offer from the Hoosiers during the contact period on April 18. Memphis, Dartmouth, Charlotte, Old Dominion, Georgia Tech, Furman, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati and Duke have also extended offers.
“(The staff) was very positive,” Kenan said about new head coach Curt Cignetti’s coaches. “It feels good to get an offer, considering it’s a Big 10 school and it’s high-level Power 5.”
Offensively, Kenan is a deep threat with ability to make acrobatic, midair catches. Defensively - where he seems more comfortable - he is an instinctive hard hitter who can deliver heavy blows in run support as a cornerback. Keenan can undercut routes, make plays on the ball, and return interceptions for touchdowns.
What’s more, Kenan has the goods in the classroom, boasting a 3.6 GPA. He plans to major in cyber security.
On offense, Kenan had 30 catches for 700 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Clinton High School (N.C.) before transferring to Marlboro County this spring. On defense, he recorded 40 tackles, one sack, and seven interceptions. He looks to boost that production this season and hopefully making a deep run in the South Carolina state tournament this fall.
“I’m preparing (for the upcoming season) by constantly working out and trying to get my new team on track with everything,” Kenan said.