Jakarrion Kenan - a defensive back and wide receiver out of Marlboro County High School (Bennettsville, S.C.) - visited the Hoosiers last week, and the 6-0, 185-pound prospect left the Bloomington campus liking what he saw.

“I think it would be a good fit for me because it’s somewhat the same play style I have at my high school,” Kenan said. “And it will be easy to get the concepts down. My visit was good, (and) they were very welcoming.”

Kenan received an offer from the Hoosiers during the contact period on April 18. Memphis, Dartmouth, Charlotte, Old Dominion, Georgia Tech, Furman, Coastal Carolina, Cincinnati and Duke have also extended offers.

“(The staff) was very positive,” Kenan said about new head coach Curt Cignetti’s coaches. “It feels good to get an offer, considering it’s a Big 10 school and it’s high-level Power 5.”