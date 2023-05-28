SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Indiana men's golfer Drew Salyers shot a 76 in the second round of the NCAA Men's Golf Championships on Saturday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. After the first two rounds, Salyers sits at 13-over par.

On Saturday, Salyers was just one over par at the conclusion of the front nine before struggling on the back nine, shooting a a five over. He faced 12 opportunities for par on Saturday.

Indiana's men's team didn't qualify for the NCAA Championships, which allows Salyers to compete as an individual at Grayhawk this weekend. The leader, Geogia Tech's Ross Steelman, is seven shots under par heading into the third round on Sunday.

Salyers tees off at 4:32 p.m. ET on Sunday with Loyola Marymount's Riley Lewis and Furman's Sam Lape.