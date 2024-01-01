Dunnam initially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27 as part of a string of Hoosiers to test the transfer portal waters. The former three-star recruit returns to Bloomington with two years of eligibility remaining.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana safety Phillip Dunnam is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and returning to Indiana, the defensive back announced Monday afternoon on social media.

Dunnam excelled during the 2023 season with the Hoosiers. The true sophomore recorded 53 tackles, six pass breakups and finished the season tied for a team-high with three interceptions alongside fellow starting safety Louis Moore.

Dunnam finished last season graded as the Hoosiers' third-best defensive back in pass coverage and the team's fourth-best defensive player overall by Pro Football Focus.

Dunnam's breakout 2023 campaign came after a strong true freshman season with the Hoosiers. Dunnam appeared in all 12 games for Indiana in his first year in Bloomington, spending most of his time on special teams.

Out of Miami, Florida, Dunnam returning to Bloomington is yet another big win for Curt Cignetti and the Indiana coaching staff this offseason.

Dunnam's two years of eligibility remaining gives the Hoosiers some stability at the safety position for the next couple of years.