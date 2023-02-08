Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here. From the very corner of the floor on the east side of the court, Indiana wing Miller Kopp committed to shooting a three from virtually behind the basket. He hit it, this bucket being his 16th point of the night, giving Indiana a 52-44 lead. He then glanced down at his right hand, seemingly looking in admiration. Kopp started the night warming up from near the Indiana logo at mid-court. He would take a couple of steps forward, and take a standard three from about 30 feet, using his momentum to carry him forward mocking a transition three. This serves Kopp well, as he is often found moving down the floor and in the motion of a drawn-up play. Eviscerating the Scarlet Knights isn't a new concept to Kopp, who compiled 31 points late in 2022 in Piscataway. Indiana suffered their first loss of the season in that game, but not due to a lack of production from the Houston, TX native. Kopp had his chance to completely take over the game, maybe even overshadowing Jackson-Davis's legendary night, however, he missed a corner three with four minutes left which would have given Indiana a 62-54 lead.

The collective groan from the crowd signaled they were expecting it to go in. Nevertheless, it didn't take much away from his 18-point night, one of his best performances of the season.

"Again he got good looks and they didn't get to him a lot of times in the zone, when the ball was swung around, he was getting good looks and he knocked them in and made them pay for it," Woodson said. "Most teams that we play don't give him very many good looks like that." Indiana, and Kopp more specifically, did Tuesday what Purdue couldn't do last weekend. He made shots when given the opportunity. Rutgers keyed in on Trayce, as they did earlier this year. They were allowing Kopp to try to beat them, they allowed Trey Galloway to try and beat them. The thing is, Kopp made the shots. These past few games, an Indiana player has stepped up and made shots, outside of Maryland, of course. The ceiling of this team is very, very high if they can get a shooter to efficiently produce outside of Trayce. "That's basketball," Woodson explained. "I wouldn't leave him either, you know what I mean. When he gets looks, pretty much this year he's knocked them down. Tonight he had his looks. Had a lot of good looks and he was able to make them."

Kopp wasn't exactly surprised about his shining Tuesday night, he boiled it down to preparation, expecting what Rutgers sent his way. "I think a lot of it was just a game plan," Kopp said. "I knew kind of like coming into the game how their wings and stuff guard off the ball, and kind of looking at last game's film, how they guarded Trayce and kind of finding where the gaps are in the defense. Especially when Trayce has the ball in the post, I'm always trying to move and get in his line of vision, and when we lock eyes, I know it's coming."

The wide-ranging discourse surrounding Miller Kopp coming into this season was all about the shooting. His performance in 2021-22 led many to believe he didn't deserve the same level of playing time, let alone be a part of the starting lineup. He's exceeded those expectations, shooting 44% from three through 24 games this season. He finished '21-'22 with a 36% rate from three. However, maybe the biggest breath of fresh air is him throwing his body around with reckless abandon going after loose balls and fighting for the advantage. The rousing reaction from the crowd when he forces a jump ball or cradles the ball while calling a timeout is special. That kind of effort is taught, it's ingrained. It's scarce in today's society. "Well, I grew up with three brothers, and man, we just really just fought all the time in a good way," Kopp said. "You know, playing one-on-one, two-on-two basketball in our driveway late at night, we had the cops called on us a couple of times just because there's yelling and screaming and stuff. You know the worst thing my dad did was getting us boxing gloves for Christmas one year. That didn't last long." "That really shaped me into who I am because without them, without my brothers, you know, I'm not who I am today, and even my mom, she works her tail off. She works the hardest in my family. It really is just in my nature to grind and work and be that dude who is willing to do whatever to win."