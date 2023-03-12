The 2023 NCAA tournament bracket is set and released, and the stage is set for the most exciting month in sports. Today, before the madness gets started, Rivals basketball analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf come together for a roundtable discussion of questions pertaining to the bracket



WHAT DO YOU SEE AS THE MOST INTRIGUING FIRST-ROUND GAME?

Cassidy: As somebody that likes fast-paced games with plenty of buckets to go around, I’m ready to see what Charleston-San Diego State has in store. Charleston plays with pace and averages nearly 81 points per contest, while SDSU has broken the 80-point barrier on nine occasions this year. I think Charleston will ultimately pull the upset here, but I’m absolutely confident that the game will be a blast to watch regardless of the outcome. Bet the over and let the track meet wash over you. Graf: I’m really looking forward to the matchup between NC State and Creighton in the first round. I think it’s a pretty well-balanced matchup and I’m intrigued to see Ryan Nembhard against the backcourt duo of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner. While that’s going to be a fun matchup, I’m extremely excited to watch the back and forth play of DJ Burns and Ryan Kalkbrenner down low. It’s going to be a battle of length versus strength and is probably the individual matchup I’m most anxious to see in the first round.

*****

WHAT TEAM THAT MISSED OUT DO YOU WISH WOULD HAVE MADE THE CUT?

Cam Spencer (© Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I know this is probably a villain pick, but I wish North Carolina would have slid in, as the Tar Heels started to show signs of life late in the season, which culminated in a narrow loss to Duke in the ACC tournament. I don’t necessarily think UNC was snubbed because they missed a long list of opportunities to punch their ticket, but not seeing decorated seniors Armando Bacot and Leaky Black in the field is kind of a bummer after last year’s run. Graf: Rutgers is arguably the biggest snub in the teams that missed the cut, in my opinion. The Scarlet Knights finished ranked No. 40 in the NET rankings and had 10 combined Quad 1 and 2 wins. I think the combination of Cliff Omoruyi and Cam Spencer could’ve won the Scarlet Knights a game or two in the Big Dance and their defensive presence as a team could’ve scared a higher seeded team that they were matched up against.

*****

WHICH FIRST-ROUND UPSET PICK ARE YOU MOST CONFIDENT ABOUT?

Sincere Carry (© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

Cassidy: I’ll take a flier on Kent State against a talented but somewhat inconsistent Indiana team that has dropped a couple games they had no business dropping this season, most notable blowouts at the hands of Rutgers and Penn State. Meanwhile, Kent State has won 11 of its last 12 games and will arrive in the tournament with a senior-heavy roster led by Sincere Carry, who could help most high-major teams in the country. Carry, a senior from Solon, Ohio, averaged more than 17 points and nearly five assists per contest. The Golden Flashes top three scorers are all seniors, which sometimes spells trouble for high-major favorites in March. This one could be a dog fight, as the line opened at Indiana -5.5. Graf: I’m going to roll with the College of Charleston over San Diego State. It might not be the flashiest upset prediction as SDSU isn’t a big name program, but they’re still a top-25 team. Pat Kelsey has done a phenomenal job with the Cougars program and has them just outside of the top-25 as they’ve eclipsed 30 wins this season. Charleston is 14th nationally in points per game and like to get up and down while attempting a ton of threes. If they’re hitting, they can not only win this game, but be a dark horse for an Elite Eight run.

*****

WHO’S YOUR NATIONAL TITLE PICK?

Marcus Sasser (© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)