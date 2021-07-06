Roster Outlook: Trayce Jackson-Davis

When Indiana's season ended after a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten tournament, it felt certain Trayce Jackson-Davis would no longer wear the cream and crimson. A fantastic sophomore season combined with an eventual coaching change signified he would be turning pro. Even Jackson-Davis himself admitted he began the offseason fully committed to the NBA draft. However, Mike Woodson has the All-Big Ten big man coming back for another year, this time with the goal of putting Indiana back on the map for good. Jackson-Davis has proven he can be a force in college basketball and will look to build upon his dominance. He walks into the season as a player of the year candidate and a favorite to win Big Ten Player of the Year. Still, there are questions to answer in regards to Jackson-Davis's future that will be fascinating to see played out this season.

2020-2021 Recap

Stats: 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 51.7% field goal Jackson-Davis had a solid season statistically, significantly improving his point and rebound totals from his freshman season. There was no question he was the most talented player on the team and he was able to shoulder a large amount of responsibility on both ends of the floor. The Hoosier big tallied at least 20 points in 14 different contests and finished the season with 10 double-doubles. Jackson-Davis's standout Big Ten performance came against Michigan State in February, when he scored 34 points and pulled in nine rebounds. He also had a 25-point, 17-rebound game against Florida State and a 31-point, six rebound game against Stanford in non-conference play. From a team perspective, last season was disappointing, but Jackson-Davis's individual performance was incredible. His trajectory for development is on a steep ascent and looks to be continuing that trend heading into next season.

Improvements for this season

There have been no secrets about Trayce Jackson-Davis's skill development this offseason. Mike Woodson was able to convince his star player to return by showing him tape of all the areas he needed to improve -- mainly his right hand and his jump shot. As dominant as he is, the lefty tends to shy away from using his off-hand around the basket. He can get away with that at Indiana, but when he makes the jump to the NBA he will have to be able to use that right hand to create new angles and keep the ball away from taller defenders. Additionally, having range out to 15 feet is key for Jackson-Davis as he tries to fit into an era of pace and space. This would allow him to patrol areas outside the paint and keep the defense honest, creating space for drives to the rim. Defenders will also have to respect Jackson-Davis's face-up game with the addition of a jump shot. A challenge for the Hoosier star will be figuring out his place in an era of basketball not suited for his skillset. Similar to his father, Dale Davis, he is a perfect power forward for the 80s or 90s but needs to adapt to survive in the modern game. His improvement this season will give a glimpse into how well he will be able to adapt his style of play.

Expectations for this season