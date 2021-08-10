Roster Outlook: Khristian Lander

Indiana hasn't had many recruits ranked higher than Khristian Lander. The Indiana native was sniffing at the top-10 before choosing to forgo his senior at F.J Reitz High School and join the Hoosiers. Lander was the runaway candidate to win Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2021, and Reitz had a good shot at a state title. Unfortunately, Lander walked into college at a time when COVID-19 restrictions placed a chokehold on offseason workouts. Raw prospects lost out on valuable time to develop their games in a college environment. As a result of these factors, Lander's freshman season fell short of his five-star expectations. However, as the season progressed and Lander got to play more, it was clear he has some special qualities. There is plenty of reason to be optimistic about the former five-star recruit's future.

2020-2021 Recap

(IU Athletics)

Stats: 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 25.7% field goal, 27.7% 3pt It took Lander a while to get meaningful minutes in his first season due to his sporadic play. The door of opportunity opened for Lander in late January, when he began to piece together enough consistency to stay on the court. There were no statement games for the Evansville native, but the on-court growth was noticeable every game. When reflecting on Lander's season as a whole, the reality is he was an unreliable, low-efficiency, high-turnover player. He never hesitated to take difficult shots which often would miss the basket entirely. However, the game film also reveals why the point guard was a top recruit. His speed, ball-handling, and vision are qualities that cannot be taught, but those skills need to be refined into something special.

Improvements for this season

Lander differs from most of his teammates in the ways he must improve. For his peers, skills are the main thing that needs developing. By no means does that imply Lander's skills are a finished product. It just means his crucial area for improvement is the mental side of the game, not the physical. He can always get better, but Lander is already excellent at handling the ball and getting to his spots on the court. The problem is where he chooses to go and what he does when he arrives there. The freshman shot 44 threes and only 26 two-pointers. Many of these threes were tough looks off the dribble -- stepbacks, deep pullups, etc. In his second season, Lander needs to eliminate those low-percentage shots from his shot chart. To give him some credit, he would often hoist these shots during scoring droughts where he was trying to get any kind of offense going. However, his attempt at a solution usually only made the problem worse. Lander must eliminate some of those reckless threes and replace them with drives to the basket. He is small but has the speed to blow by almost any defender. He could be an absolute nightmare for defenses as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, but we almost never saw him run those actions last season.

Expectations for this season