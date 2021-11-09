Roster depth key for Mike Woodson in first season

"I'm going to know more today (Monday)," Woodson said on Monday. "He (Michael Durr) scrimmaged a little yesterday with us. We had a nice little workout with him and Tamar Bates. So we'll know more today, after we get out of practice, in terms of where the status of both of those guys."

Freshman guard Tamar Bates has missed part of the last few weeks with a hip injury and didn't play against Belmont.

Transfer big man Michel Durr has been dealing with a knee injury for the majority of this offseason. He missed the exhibitions in the Bahamas and did not play against Belmont last weekend.

As Indiana takes the floor to tip off its 2021-22 season on Tuesday night against Eastern Michigan, Mike Woodson is hoping to have all of his key pieces with him.

This offseason, a handful of players have missed time, however. In total, Xavier Johnson, Khristian Lander, Michael Durr, Tamar Bates, Logan Duncomb, Anthony Leal, Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway all missed some time due to lingering injuries.

But, Woodson is optimistic about his roster and his potential depth this year as most of those players are ready for the season.

"So we're getting some of the bodies back," Woodson said. "Like I said, big Mike and Tamar, we've got to gauge them today to see where they are based on practice yesterday. And I'm not in a rush to bring anybody back off of injury. This is a long season. And I just want to make sure those guys are good and ready to go for the Big Ten."

With so many lingering issues, Woodson still isn't 100 percent sure what he has with his roster and where some players fit.

“So, it's really hard to gauge where your team is when these are four guys that are a big piece of the puzzle that you brought in, that we brought in to really help us win basketball games," Woodson added.

“They go after each other in practice and practice has been so competitive, man. But it's hard to gauge it until you actually play an opponent."

Indiana's lack of depth and talented depth has been an issue over the past few seasons.

With Mike Woodson, he knows the number he wants to play with and thinks he can get there eventually.

"I've always asked my staff, when I got here, what are most colleges and how deep do most teams in college basketball go. And a lot of them said eight, nine guys. Some teams go seven," Woodson said. "I love to build a team where you can go as deep as ten because then you don't burn guys out and about time you get to the Big Ten everybody's fresh and feeling good about themselves.

"I don't know if we're there in terms of being able to go ten yet. But somehow we've got to work Mike and Tamar Bates back into the mix, because again they're big pieces to the puzzle as well. And if they're able to hold their own and add to what we've got, we probably could go nine or ten. You just never know."

One thing that Woodson knows already is his starting lineup. He announced that on Monday and feels confident with that unit.

“I'm going to stay with the same lineup we've taken into the Bahamas games with Race (Thompson), Trayce (Jackson-Davis), Parker (Stewart), Miller (Kopp) and Xavier (Johnson)," Woodson noted. "We've kind of started that way all three games, and it's been some positives and some negatives. But I think our rotating guys, guys that are coming off have gotten better."

Indiana's season begins tonight at 6 pm ET in Assembly Hall.