Langford was one of 24 seniors named to the prestigious event. He will be one of 12 players representing the "East" squad.

The five-star guard is supposed to participate in the three-point contest Monday night in the Powerade Jam Fest, which will be televised live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET. The game itself is set for Wednesday, March 28, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET. That will be televised live on ESPN.

Langford broke down his final three schools - IU, Vanderbilt and Kansas - for Bossi, among other topics in the interview. He noted there's no one school that stands out right now and expects to make an announcement in April.

On Indiana: "My unofficial there was real good. I went up there for a game to see how the coaching staff works and how they treat their players on and off the court; on the bench. My mom and dad plan to go back up there for final words before I make the final decision."

On not being able to make it to Kansas for a game: "No it doesn't hurt them. I took my time and watched them on TV. Like today they went to the Final Four. Out of all the teams I probably watched them the most, just because of the distance, it was hard for me to get out there. So I had to take time to watch them. It really doesn't hurt them; I got some good things out of watching them on TV."

On his unofficial to Vanderbilt: "It was real good. It was my first time up there for a game. Same thing as Indiana, I just wanted to see how the coaches coach their players on the bench and off the court, see how they let them play. Also see how the atmosphere was in that gym because I had never been to a game. But the visit was well."

Bossi also asked Langford about one thing about each school that separates it from the others. For those quotes and more, check out the interview embedded below.