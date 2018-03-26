Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-26 19:41:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Romeo Langford's Team Wins Legends And Stars Shootout At Powerade Jam Fest

Beqiyzpznzfdbjwusj2z
2018 five-star Romeo Langford is a top target for IU's program.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU's top target in 2018 had a fun Monday night.

Competing in the Powerade Jam Fest during McDonald's All-American week, New Albany senior five-star guard Romeo Langford - who is deciding between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt - and his team won the Legends and Stars Shootout during All-Star week festivities.

Teamed up with UConn women's signee Christyn Williams and former Stanford standout Candice Wiggins, Langford knocked down both a free throw try and a halfcourt shot to deliver his squad the quickest time in the event.

Funny enough, Langford took the team's first halfcourt try - and he knocked it down.

"It felt good - I mean that's my range," Langford said during ESPN's broadcast. "I shoot from halfcourt all the time during practice - I practice that shot."

Langford's team knocked out five-star forward Darius Bazley (Syracuse) and five-star guard Devin Dotson (Kansas) among others.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

He was also named to the Jordan Brand game, and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}