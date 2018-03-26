Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
IU's top target in 2018 had a fun Monday night.
Competing in the Powerade Jam Fest during McDonald's All-American week, New Albany senior five-star guard Romeo Langford - who is deciding between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt - and his team won the Legends and Stars Shootout during All-Star week festivities.
Teamed up with UConn women's signee Christyn Williams and former Stanford standout Candice Wiggins, Langford knocked down both a free throw try and a halfcourt shot to deliver his squad the quickest time in the event.
Funny enough, Langford took the team's first halfcourt try - and he knocked it down.
"It felt good - I mean that's my range," Langford said during ESPN's broadcast. "I shoot from halfcourt all the time during practice - I practice that shot."
Langford's team knocked out five-star forward Darius Bazley (Syracuse) and five-star guard Devin Dotson (Kansas) among others.
Team Wiggins, with the trio of Romeo Langford, girls’ All-American Christyn Williams and 2004 All-American alum Candice Wiggins hang on to win Legends and Stars Shootout at the #PoweradeJamFest. @yeahyeah_22 pic.twitter.com/56npW57jmP— Matt Denison (@HoosierHills) March 27, 2018
Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.
He was also named to the Jordan Brand game, and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.