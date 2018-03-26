Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! IU's top target in 2018 had a fun Monday night. Competing in the Powerade Jam Fest during McDonald's All-American week, New Albany senior five-star guard Romeo Langford - who is deciding between IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt - and his team won the Legends and Stars Shootout during All-Star week festivities.

Teamed up with UConn women's signee Christyn Williams and former Stanford standout Candice Wiggins, Langford knocked down both a free throw try and a halfcourt shot to deliver his squad the quickest time in the event. Funny enough, Langford took the team's first halfcourt try - and he knocked it down. "It felt good - I mean that's my range," Langford said during ESPN's broadcast. "I shoot from halfcourt all the time during practice - I practice that shot." Langford's team knocked out five-star forward Darius Bazley (Syracuse) and five-star guard Devin Dotson (Kansas) among others.

Team Wiggins, with the trio of Romeo Langford, girls’ All-American Christyn Williams and 2004 All-American alum Candice Wiggins hang on to win Legends and Stars Shootout at the #PoweradeJamFest. @yeahyeah_22 pic.twitter.com/56npW57jmP — Matt Denison (@HoosierHills) March 27, 2018