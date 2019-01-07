TheHoosier.com

Romeo Langford Picks Up Third Big Ten Freshman Of the Week Honor
IU guard Romeo Langford has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the third time this season, the conference announced Monday afternoon. He also was honored on Nov. 19 and Dec. 10.
The New Albany, Ind. native averaged 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and shot 54.2 percent from the field and 81.0 percent from the line in games against Illinois and No. 2 Michigan.
Against the Fighting Illini, he scored a career-high 28 points to help the Hoosiers erase a 10-point first half deficit. His personal 10-0 run for the Hoosiers at the start of the second half in that contest - which also happened to be their first 10 points of the period - gave them a 42-34 edge they would not relinquish.
Against the Wolverines, Langford scored 17 points, including 11 in the second half, and added six boards. He also converted all six of his free throw attempts. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.2 points per game. In league play alone, he boasts the third-highest scoring average 20.5 points per game.
Hoosiers drop one spot in AP Poll, two in coaches; still ranked
Indiana checked in at No. 22 in this week's AP Poll after a home win over Illinois last Thursday and a road loss at No. 2 Michigan on Sunday, down one spot from the previous rankings.
Last week's split also saw IU drop two spots to No. 24 in the coaches poll. However, it still remains ranked in both major polls for the third straight week.
The Hoosiers return to action at Maryland on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on FS1.
