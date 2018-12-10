Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Indiana's Romeo Langford was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday, taking the honor for the second time this season. Langford won the award alongside Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis.

The Hoosiers' leading scorer takes home the award after averaging 19 points per game and 3.5 rebounds in Indiana's two games this week.

The first was a 64-62 victory over Penn State that pushed Indiana to 2-0 in conference play on the season. Langford scored 17 points in the game to lead the game in scoring. He made two of his five three-point attempts and added six rebounds in the game.

Langford followed that performance with a 21-point game against Louisville at Assembly Hall. His efforts helped the Hoosiers erase an eight-point deficit and defeat the Cardinals, 68-67. His 21 points led the team, and included two crucial free throws with 2.2 seconds remaining to close the game out. The freshman also led the team with four assists in the game.

Langford and the Hoosiers will take on Butler this Saturday as part of the 2018 Crossroads Classic. The game is set for a 3:45 p.m. tipoff.