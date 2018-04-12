The five-star senior guard and top IU target caught up with Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi at the Nike Hoops Summit this week, telling Bossi he set the April 30 date to finalize a day to force himself to make a college decision.

“I haven’t really decided yet and I’m still kind of up in the air, so I had to set a date to make myself make a decision," Langford told Bossi. “I’m not going to make any more visits because I’ve basically heard everything that I need to hear.”

Langford's final three schools are Indiana, Kansas and Vanderbilt. As TheHoosier.com reported on Wednesday night, the announcement will be revealed at New Albany High School at 7 p.m. ET on April 30, and it will be open to the public.

The five-star guard also updated his status with Kansas following news the Jayhawks were named in the FBI investigation into prospects and pay-for-play schemes.

“I know that Coach Self has called my dad and talked to my dad about it today, but I haven’t talked to Coach Self," Langford said. “My dad didn’t really get to tell me anything specific, just that he called and that was good."

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

In addition to being named to the Nike Hoops Summit event, he also earned McDonald's All-American honors, was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster, and also earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.

The Nike Hoops Summit game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on April 13. It will be televised live on ESPN2. However, it's been reported Langford might not play in the game due to concussion protocol after suffering a blow to the face in the second half Jordan Brand Classic.

For additional comments from Langford on IU and Vanderbilt, click here for Bossi's full story

