NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- They began lining up as early as 2:30 p.m. at New Albany High School beneath crystal blue skies, eagerly awaiting a decision that would not come until nearly five and a half hours later.

New Albany red and the familiar Indiana Cream & Crimson colors smattered the throngs of fans, a mix of both the community that supported him over the last four years and the fan base that hoped to do the same in college.

When Romeo Langford finally arrived at the podium, he needed only 90 seconds to reach for the IU hat and tell the crowd what they hoped to hear:

"I will be continuing my education and basketball career at Indiana University."

Langford wore a wide smile on his face as the applause took just as much time to die down as he did to make his entire speech.

"It feels good," he said afterward. "It's a sense of relief."

Langford, who chose Indiana over Kansas and Vanderbilt, is the highest-rated Indiana commit in the Rivals era since Indianapolis North Central guard Eric Gordon chose the Hoosiers in 2007.

His verbal pledge vaulted the Hoosiers from No. 22 to No. 7 nationally in Rivals' team recruiting rankings for 2018, giving the program a Top 10 class following Archie Miller's first season as head coach.

Monday night's commitment ceremony marked the end of a long, but patient, decision-making process for 2018's Indiana Mr. Basketball and his family.

His father, Tim, said they sat down as a family before Romeo's senior prom and gathered in their living room. Tim told his son no matter which school he picked, he had to give him 10 reasons why he chose that particular program.

Considering Romeo said he had already decided last week but did not tell his family until Friday, accomplishing the task proved rather effortless.

"I just told them about Archie Miller and coach (Ed) Schilling," Romeo said. "I knew I couldn’t just tell them where I was going and just be fine with it, so I knew I had to have some things in my head last Saturday for me to tell them. They listened to me and understood it."

"We didn't really talk about it, so I really didn't know which way he was going," Tim said. "He had one of the players - (2018 5-star shooting guard Quentin) Grimes at Kansas that he was real close with, and he (2018 5-star point guard Darius) Garland down at Vanderbilt. At the same time, Indiana got (2018 4-star point guard Rob) Phinisee, and I'm like, 'I like that kid.' ... All three of them had good players."

During his senior season, Langford had the chance to watch Miller up close as an unofficial visitor sitting behind the IU bench for the Hoosiers' January home contest vs. Northwestern. It proved to be a formative experience in his decision-making process.

"I just liked how it wasn’t just him on the bench that was helping the players out and talking to them," Langford said. "It was all the coaches. He also let his players play through mistakes. He doesn’t just take you out just for making a mistake. He lets you play through it and coaches you through it. Really, that’s what I’m looking forward to."

Langford wrapped up his storied preps career becoming just the fourth Indiana high school boy's basketball player to tally more than 3,000 career points, accomplishing the feat with a 35-point performance in a Class 4A semistate loss to No. 1 Warren Central. Overall, averaged 35.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during his senior season.

New Albany appropriately retired his jersey Monday night, closing one chapter as another was about to begin.

"Indiana University will enjoy him for however long he stays, God willing," New Albany head coach Jim Shannon said. "Then he'll move on to the NBA, and we'll try to follow him as much as we can there."

Until then, the first Indiana Mr. Basketball to commit to IU since Cody Zeller will be gearing up for the Indiana All-Star games later this summer. Bloomington South (June 7) and Lebanon (June 9) will host the Indiana All-Stars vs. Indiana Junior All-Stars exhibitions, then it's on to Bankers Life Fieldhouse (June 11) and Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. (June 12) for the Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky All-Stars. Then Langford departs for Bloomington.

When he arrives on campus, the wait will be over once again. And he'll be embracing Indiana's lofty expectations.

“With the people they got coming back and coming in," Langford said, "I just feel it’s a national championship team."