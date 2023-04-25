Rogers, Mullen highlight IU Athletics’ ‘Night To Shine’
Bloomington, Ind. – IU Athletics celebrated its student-athletes Monday evening as part of ‘Night to Shine,’ the department’s annual banquet designed to honor the athletic, academic, and service-related achievements of the more than 600 students that compete in intercollegiate athletics at Indiana University.
Highlighting the evening’s honorees were Diving’s Margaret Rogers and Football’s Tiawan Mullen, who were named the 2023 recipients of the G. Frederick Glass Director’s Award. Named in honor of IU’s athletic director from 2009-20, the Director’s Award is presented to two student-athletes who best represent The Spirit of Indiana: 24 Sports, 1 Team.
“Congratulations to Margo and Tiawan, and all of our students who continue to represent our department and the university in such a remarkable way,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “These two have gone above and beyond to make an impact on our department in ways well beyond their contributions to their individual teams. While both are wrapping up their time as IU student-athletes this spring, both have left a lasting contribution and mark that will be felt for years to come. This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight and celebrate their efforts, many of which don’t get seen by those outside of the department.”
Rogers recently concluded her senior season with the IU Women’s Diving program, a campaign that included her qualifying for the NCAA Zone Diving Championship meet for the third time. In addition to her successes in the diving well, she has been a leader among IU’s student-athletes as the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the 2022-23 academic year. Among her most notable contributions in that role was the formulation of a mental health initiative that was highlighted during IU Football games, and a first-of-its-kind NIL mixer, which brought together local business leaders and IU student-athletes to explore NIL partnerships. Besides her involvement with SAAC, she has also served on the Faculty Athletics Committee, on the Dean’s Cabinet of Student Leaders, and is a Hoosier HERO mentor for incoming IU student-athletes.
Rogers has also excelled in the classroom. An Honors Program student in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, she will graduate with a degree in Public Affairs next month. She’s a two-time Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar and a three-time IU Founders Scholar.
Mullen, meanwhile, has spent the last four seasons with IU Football and has been an anchor for a program that earned two January bowl game berths during his IU career. In 2019, he earned Freshman All-America honors after leading the Big Ten in passes broken up and helping lead IU to the Gator Bowl. He followed that up with a 2020 season that included three interceptions, 3 ½ sacks, and four pass break-ups for IU’s Big Ten runner-up squad. Mullen was named First-Team All-American by both FWAA and Phil Steele, making him the first cornerback in IU program history to earn first-team All-America accolades.
Like Rogers, Mullen has made a significant impact off the field as well. A 2022 IU Football team captain, he served on Tom Allen’s IU Football Leadership Council. Throughout his time on campus he’s been among the most active IU student-athletes in terms of attending and supporting IU’s over varsity sports programs. On top of those efforts to support his fellow IU student-athletes, he has also been heavily involved in the local community through his work at the Bloomington Boys and Girls Club.
Another highlight recognition of the event was the naming of the 2023 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients. First presented in 1915, this award is earmarked for individuals who strive for excellence both academically and athletically. Of the nearly 10,000 students who compete in intercollegiate athletics for Big Ten universities annually, only 28 earn this award each year.
Indiana University’s 2023 Big Ten Medal of Honor winners are Noelle Peplowski (women’s swimming) and Andrew Capobianco (men’s diving).
Peplowski is an 11-time All-America swimmer who captured the 2023 Big Ten title in the 200 breaststroke. She followed that up with a fifth-place finish at NCAAs in the event, marking the third time she has placed in the top six at NCAAs in her specialty. She’s been instrumental in helping the program to top 15 finishes in each of the past five NCAA Championship competitions, highlighted by a program-record seventh place finish in 2023.
Capobianco, meanwhile, is one of the most accomplished student-athletes in IU Athletics history. He’s a three-time NCAA champion in three-meter diving and a four-time Big Ten Diver of the Year. He earned 12 All-America honors as a Hoosier, six top-three finishes at NCAAs and was a member of four Big Ten Championship teams. On top of his successes at IU, he has also excelled on the international level, highlighted by a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in synchronized three-meter diving.
In addition to the Director’s Award and the Big Ten Medal of Honor, a multitude of other award winners were announced, including:
Anita Aldrich Leadership Award (which recognizes a female student-athlete for best exemplifying Anita Aldrich's ideals of leadership, scholastic achievement, and athletic ability among all female student-athletes):
Grace Berger (women’s basketball)
Jake Gimble Award (given to a senior male student-athlete who has distinguished himself in athletics and scholarship and who has displayed an outstanding mental attitude):
Kynton Grays (Men’s Track and Field)
Andy Hipskind Comeback Award:
Isa Lopez (Volleyball)
Craig Yogo (Baseball)
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award:
Desiree Dufek (Softball)
Tyler Lillard (Wrestling)
Hoosier Award (which recognizes a student-athlete for bringing honor and distinction to Indiana University in their representative sport during the academic year):
Anthony Leal – Men’s Basketball
Matthew Ellis – Baseball
Gabriel Sanchez – Men’s Cross Country
Cam Jones – Football
Mitch Davis – Men’s Golf
Van Mathias – Men’s Swimming
Andrew Capobianco – Men’s Diving
Jagger Saylor – Men’s Tennis
Cam Marshall – Men’s Track and Field
Mason Alley – Wrestling
Mackenzie Holmes – Women’s Basketball
Kennedy Reardon – Field Hockey
Sarah Schmitt – Women’s Cross Country
Val Clancy – Women’s Golf
Sophie Carmosino – Rowing
Taryn Kern – Softball
Noelle Peplowski – Women’ Swimming
Anne Fowler – Women’s Diving
Lara Schneider – Women’s Tennis
Hope Purcell – Women’s Track and field
Camryn Haworth – Volleyball
Lanna Debow – Water Polo
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award (which recognizes student-athletes from each sport for demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship in their respective sport throughout the year):
Miller Kopp – Men’s Basketball
Ben Seiler – Baseball
Jake Gebhardt – Men’s Cross Country
Aaron Casey – Football
Noah Gillard – Men’s Golf
Brett Bebej – Men’s Soccer
Andrew Capobianco – Men’s Swimming & Diving
Sam Landau – Men’s Tennis
Austin Haskett – Men’s Track and Field
Graham Rooks – Wrestling
Sydney Parrish – Women’s Basketball
Jemima Cookson – Field Hockey
Maddie Dalton – Women’s Cross Country
Lexi Florio – Women’s Golf
Abbey Armstrong – Rowing
Karlee Luker – Women’s Soccer
Cora Bassett – Softball
Sydney Turner – Women’ Swimming & Diving
Nicole Teodosescu – Women’s Tennis
Hope Purcell – Women’s Track and field
Candela Alonso-Corcelles – Volleyball
Sophia Sollie – Water Polo
Aline Robinson Mental Attitude Award (which recognizes female student-athletes for their mental attitude and distinguished performance in athletics and academics on their respective team):
Mona Zaric – Women’s Basketball
Sydney Keld – Field Hockey
Maddie Dalton – Women’s Cross Country
Hanna Tanaka – Women’s Golf
Lily Haupt – Rowing
Olivia Rush – Women’s Soccer
Brianna Copeland – Softball
Ella Ristic – Women’ Swimming
Anne Fowler – Women’s Diving
Mahogany Jenkins – Women’s Track and field
Emily Fitzner – Volleyball
Katherine Hawkins – Water Polo
