Bloomington, Ind. – IU Athletics celebrated its student-athletes Monday evening as part of ‘Night to Shine,’ the department’s annual banquet designed to honor the athletic, academic, and service-related achievements of the more than 600 students that compete in intercollegiate athletics at Indiana University.





Highlighting the evening’s honorees were Diving’s Margaret Rogers and Football’s Tiawan Mullen, who were named the 2023 recipients of the G. Frederick Glass Director’s Award. Named in honor of IU’s athletic director from 2009-20, the Director’s Award is presented to two student-athletes who best represent The Spirit of Indiana: 24 Sports, 1 Team.





“Congratulations to Margo and Tiawan, and all of our students who continue to represent our department and the university in such a remarkable way,” said IU Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Dolson. “These two have gone above and beyond to make an impact on our department in ways well beyond their contributions to their individual teams. While both are wrapping up their time as IU student-athletes this spring, both have left a lasting contribution and mark that will be felt for years to come. This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight and celebrate their efforts, many of which don’t get seen by those outside of the department.”





Rogers recently concluded her senior season with the IU Women’s Diving program, a campaign that included her qualifying for the NCAA Zone Diving Championship meet for the third time. In addition to her successes in the diving well, she has been a leader among IU’s student-athletes as the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the 2022-23 academic year. Among her most notable contributions in that role was the formulation of a mental health initiative that was highlighted during IU Football games, and a first-of-its-kind NIL mixer, which brought together local business leaders and IU student-athletes to explore NIL partnerships. Besides her involvement with SAAC, she has also served on the Faculty Athletics Committee, on the Dean’s Cabinet of Student Leaders, and is a Hoosier HERO mentor for incoming IU student-athletes.





Rogers has also excelled in the classroom. An Honors Program student in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, she will graduate with a degree in Public Affairs next month. She’s a two-time Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar and a three-time IU Founders Scholar.