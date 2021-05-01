 TheHoosier - Rodney Rice wants to commit before high school season starts
Rodney Rice wants to commit before high school season starts

Rodney Rice
Rodney Rice (Jon Lopez/Nike)
Jamie Shaw
Rivals.com

Rodney Rice is currently ranked No. 77 in the 2022 Rivals150, this makes the 6-foot-4 point guard the No. 21 ranked player nationally, at his position, in his class.

“I continued to work hard and just stayed in the gym throughout this past year.” Rice said, “I am a versatile point guard, I can shoot from deep, get to the basket when I want, create space, find my teammates. I have heard my game is like a Bradley Beal or Devin Booker.”

Staring at famed Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic and playing for Team Durant on the EYBL Circuit, the sharp-shooting Rice carries upwards of 25-offers, but there are a couple on him harder than the rest.

Louisville, Maryland, Indiana, Virginia Tech and UConn are the schools I am hearing from the most right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Louisville: “Head coach Chris Mack and I have a really good connection, assistant coach Mike Pegues as well. They have been telling me how much they like my game and how I fit in. They say I will have the green light once I get there.”

Maryland: “They want me to come in and play point guard, control the game for them. I talk with assistant coach Matt Brady and have a great connection with him, not so much head coach Mark Turgeon but hopefully that relationship will build”

UConn: “UConn historically has been a great school. I am still getting to know them as they first came in contact with me just a couple of weeks ago, but I am interested in what they have to say.”

Virginia Tech: “I talk with assistant coach Christian Webster and the head coach, Mike Young, hasn’t talked with me yet, but he has been in contact with my dad. I am still building with them as well.”

Indiana: “They are a historic program there. I have been in contact with the new assistant coach Kenya Hunter, he was recruiting me already when he was at UConn so when he moved out there, he continued to recruit me.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“Schools like North Carolina, Arizona State and USC are recruiting me a little, but haven’t offered me yet, so we will see what they do.” Rice said, “I will probably take my visits during the summer, after that June 1st date. I want to get to Louisville and Maryland for sure. I will look at Indiana and Virginia Tech. There is no real time frame, but I would like to commit in the fall time before the high school season.”

