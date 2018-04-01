After finishing 3-0 in pool play on Friday and Saturday, the Big Ten squad advanced to the finals on Sunday, eventually defeating the Big West 21-13 to capture the title - and a $50,000 prize split between the four athletes.

After starting 118 games at IU over four seasons, and finishing 21st in IU's career scoring books (1,413 points), Johnson teamed up with Jae'Sean Tate (Ohio State), Nate Mason (Minnesota) and Vincent Edwards (Purdue) to represent the Big Ten in the Dos Equis 3x3U National Championship this weekend.

The rules for the event were a bit different than your traditional basketball setup, given two less players on the floor.

The traditional NCAA three-point line was used instead as a two-point line. Any shot made from behind the line counted for two points, while shots inside the line counted for one point. Free throws also earned one point.

There were no halves or quarters - the games were only one 10-minute period. The team with the most points at the end of the ten minutes won, unless a team got to 21 points before the ten minutes were up, and then that team who reached 21 first was ruled the winner.

Following each successful field goal, a player from the team who didn't score resumed play by dribbling or passing the ball to a player on his squad outside the two-point line. This same rule applied for a defensive rebound, a steal or block - the team grabbing the rebound must get the ball behind the two-point line before being allowed to score.

Additionally, the shot clock was set at only 12 seconds.

Each team that won a pool play game received $1000, which was divided up equally between the four players. Each additional game won beyond pool play also netted $1000, except for the bracket champion, which received $50000.

Johnson's squad earned a 21-16 win over the Southland Conference, a 21-18 victory over Conference USA and a third triumph over the Southland Conference to earn a 3-0 record in pool play - and $750 for each player.

In the quarterfinals, Johnson knocked down a game-winning jumper to deliver the Big Ten a 21-19 win over the SEC, netting another $250 to his wallet.