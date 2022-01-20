 Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson continue success at home in upset over Purdue
News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-20 23:03:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson continue success at home in upset over Purdue

Matthew Byrne • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@MatthewByrne1

Point guards Rob Phinisee and Xavier Johnson were the standout players in Indiana's close 68-65 upset win over No. 4 Purdue on Thursday night.

The duo combined for 38 points, five steals and six 3-pointers, helping the team snap its nine-game losing streak against the Boilermakers dating back to February 2016.

Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points by halftime, cooling off in the second half before making a go-ahead 3-pointer with under 20 seconds left. It would eventually be the game-winning shot against his hometown rival school.

"Every time I go home, people always talk trash to me," Phinisee said after the game. "I just finally needed to get one. That was huge for us."

