Rob Phinisee steps up in big way when Indiana needed him most

Indiana's point guard play has been inconsistent to start the 2021-22 season, much like it had been for the majority of the past few seasons.

Xavier Johnson has had good moments. He has also had some very shaky moments running point for Indiana.

On Saturday, however, it was senior reserve guard Rob Phinisee who stepped up in a big way.



"He gave us a huge lift," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "I need Rob in the worst way. I think he knows how I feel about him in terms of what I think he can do. I just got to get Rob to believe more that he can do things like he did tonight."