New Albany five-star senior guard Romeo Langford not only finished with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting (3-for-8 from three-point range), plus six rebounds, three assists and two steals in a narrow 131-128 loss for his "East" squad in the All-American game, his squad also won the "Legends And Stars" shootout on Monday.

The "Legends And Star" shootout was made up of several teams with three participants - a McDonald's All-American from both the boys and girls side, plus a "legend", which was a former McDonald's All-American. The goal was to make a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer and then a halfcourt shot in as quick a manner as possible.

Strategy for the participants included picking which athlete would shoot from which spots on the court.

Teamed up with UConn women's signee Christyn Williams and former Stanford standout Candice Wiggins, Langford knocked down both the free throw try and a halfcourt shot for his team to deliver his squad the quickest time in the event.

After the week was concluded, Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi included Romeo in his "top performers" recap.

"Langford looked like the most gifted pure scorer in attendance," Bossi wrote. "Seriously, everything on the offensive end comes easily for him.

"He made people pay from deep, played above the rim, rebounded and showed that he has the tools to be a big-time defender down the road."

Out of the 24 seniors invited to the event, Bossi ranked Langford as the third most impressive player in the bunch.

Langford only trailed five-star forward Nassir Little (North Carolina) and five-star forward R.J. Barrett (Duke) in that order for the top spot.

He was the only IU target who participated in the week's festivities. His college decision is down to a final three including the Hoosiers, Kansas and Vanderbilt, and he confirmed this week he will announce his decision in late April (link).

He averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

Langford was also named to the Jordan Brand Classic, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors and will participate in the Nike Hoop Summit.

The Jordan Brand Classic will be held April 8 in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Then, Langford will head to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregion, with practice scheduled for April 11 and April 12 before the game on April 13 (10 p.m. ET).

**Click here for Bossi's full top performers recap**