A NEW NAME TOPS THE LIST

Tre Johnson is the third different prospect to top the class since Rivals debuted its 2024 rankings last year, which says as much about the class as a whole as it does about Johnson, who spent the summer showing off the most potent blend of production and upside of any 2024 prospect. His length and shooting stroke are his calling cards, but the Texas-based star has taken enormous strides as a ball handler in the last year. He seems to be trending in the right direction in regard to becoming a complete prospect capable of facilitating, in addition to scoring at all three levels. The 6-foot-5 guard is incredibly developed for his young age, and his offer list matches his advanced skill set. He’s recently visited Baylor and Texas and is also interested in programs such as Arkansas, Duke, Gonzaga and Kentucky. If the NBA finalizes its plan to eliminate the one-and-done rule that will almost certainly be worth monitoring.

*****

BIDUNGA SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE TOP SPOT

Joining the new No. 1 in this edition of the Rivals150 is a new No. 2, as big man Flory Bidunga slid into the second spot based on a breakout summer and the fact that he comes equipped with absolutely tantalizing upside. Already a dominant shot blocker and clearly the best big in 2024, Bidunga is beginning to acquire offensive polish and a level of versatility that has put him in the conversation for the top spot in the class. Schools such as Bradley, Kansas, Auburn and others have already offered, but Bidunga’s offer list will likely grow significantly in the coming year.

*****

DYLAN HARPER BREAKS INTO TOP 10

The son of NBA champion Ron Harper Sr. and brother of former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., Dylan Harper has already started to blaze his own trail and looked every bit the top 10 prospect playing with the NY Rens on the EYBL circuit over the summer. A gifted ball-handler with the ability to score in a number of different ways, Harper is a true combo guard capable of playing on ball or off, as his versatility gives him the kind of long-term NBA upside befitting a top 10 prospect. He’s become a better shooter and spent the summer proving he is capable of creating for teammates and for himself. Rutgers is obviously involved here, but the Scarlet Knights will need to hold off schools such as Duke, UCLA, Michigan and Auburn if they hope to land Harper’s pledge.

*****

ZOOM DIALLO MAKES MEMORABLE DEBUT

Point guard Zoom Diallo is ranked higher than any other debuting prospect in the class, going from unranked to No. 19 in the Rivals150. The Washington-based Diallo’s length and upper-body strength allow him to get to his spots rather easily and finish through contact with relative ease. That said, he’s also one of the most poised point guards in the class and dictates pace while possessing the speed to get downhill quickly and score at the rack. He has the size and motor to be a great defender, though he needs some polish on that end of the floor. From a recruiting standpoint, in-state Gonzaga seems to be a major player and possibly the favorite to land Diallo’s commitment down the road. He’s set to visit Florida State and Arizona in October. Oregon is also involved.

*****

JUKE HARRIS KICKS IN THE DOOR TO TOP 40