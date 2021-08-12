Rivals Rankings Week: New 2023 DB rankings

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: Georgia, Indiana

Just two four-star defensive back prospects in the 2023 class have made commitments thus far. Marcus Washington committed to his home-state Georgia Bulldogs back in May, shortly after landing an offer from coach Kirby Smart’s staff. The son of a former Bulldog, Washington is a speedster who went 10.72 in the 100 meters as a sophomore. Indiana landed its first 2023 commitment back in April when cornerback Daeh McCullough pledged to the Hoosiers. That came not long after his father, Deland McCullough, returned to the university as running backs coach and associate head coach. The younger McCullough debuted at No. 204 in the Rivals250.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Antonio Cotman Jr.

One prospect who generated a lot of debate during rankings meetings for the 2023 class was Virginia’s Antonio Cotman Jr. It seemed everywhere Cotman went this off-season he generated buzz with his play, but his offer list consists of just four programs – Boston College, Liberty, Maryland and Virginia Tech – with two of those coming just in the last few weeks. The biggest question we had about Cotman may be what is holding up colleges from offering, and that is to what position does he best project at the next level? For now we have decided to list him as a four-star cornerback, but safety is also an option. What we know is Cotman has that playmaking ability, but will he settle into a position that will allow him to showcase that in college?

*****

STOCK ON THE RISE: Justyn Rhett

Justyn Rhett (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)