IU fans were pleased to see Archie Miller's first full recruiting class finish No. 7 nationally in the Rivals.com rankings.

If you thought that was fun, buckle up for 2019.

Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi put together a list of five teams that should feel "best" about where they stand among top 2019 recruits, and the Hoosiers made the cut.

"Could Romeo Langford have been just the tip of the iceberg for Indiana on the recruiting trail?," Bossi wrote. "Archie Miller has done phenomenal work thus far in Bloomington, but even better days could be ahead for the Hoosiers.

"They remain a top contender for five-star forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis and Keion Brooks, the top in-state players within the 2019 class. Indiana is in the mix, too, for five-star forward Trendon Watford, the younger brother of former Hoosiers’ star Christian Watford.

"The same can be said for one of the top spring stock boosters, D.J. Carton, a five-star guard that took an official visit to the program last week. They’re also involved for Watford’s travel teammate Kira Lewis, along with other top Rivals150 in-state targets Armaan Franklin and Brandon Newman, the latter who just received an IU offer last week.

"Matthew Hurt, Anthony Harris, Jahmius Ramsey and Zeke Nnaji are just a few others that remain targets of the Hoosiers this summer that can all be found within the top half of the new Rivals150."

Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and USC were among the other programs listed.

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and was named second team All-State by the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, Clemson, Butler, Iowa and Purdue among others.

Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY. He included IU, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, UCLA, Michigan State, Texas, Georgetown, Iowa and Purdue in a top ten list this June.

Watford averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.7 steals per game as a junior, leading Mountain Brook to its second consecutive Class 7A title and earning the state's Mr. Basketball honors. He included IU, Memphis, TCU, Alabama, Kansas, Vanderbilt, LSU and Florida State in a top eight this June.

