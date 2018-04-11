Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kansas make up the final three schools.

Coming off McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic festivities over the last couple of weeks, the five-star senior guard from New Albany has one more event - the Nike Hoops Summit from April 11-13 - and then he'll return home and set a time and date to announce his college choice.

Everyone wants to know where Romeo Langford is going for college.

On Wednesday, Rivals analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald weighed in with their predictions for Langford's choice.

Bossi and Evans both predicted Indiana for the No. 6 player nationally, while McDonald guessed Vanderbilt.

"A natural scorer, Langford has run a notoriously tight-lipped recruitment," the article said. "However, at least in the grassroots world, some buzz is starting to build that the Hoosiers are coming on as he eyes a late April decision date."

In a separate story on Tuesday, Evans weighed in with more detail on his stance.

"The Commodores were thought to be a favorite since February, but recent whispers have begun to surround the Jayhawks and Hoosiers, Evans wrote. "Kansas picked up some momentum after its entire backcourt entered the NBA Draft, though LaGerald Vick did not hire an agent.

"Archie Miller has invested the most amount of time and attention in Langford since being named the head coach in Bloomington and the value of the top in-state prospect attending Indiana cannot be understated from the optics angles.

"Vanderbilt remains heavily in the mix, but this decision is not a done deal to any degree as there is still some deliberating occurring within the Langford household."

The Nike Hoops Summit game will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET on April 13. It will be televised live on ESPN2.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.