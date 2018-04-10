On Tuesday, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans weighed in with the latest on the No. 6 player nationally in his "Twitter Tuesday" column.

An IU fan tweeted at Evans and asked: "[Five-star forward] EJ Montgomery choosing Kentucky & not Vandy push Romeo more toward IU?"

"His decision in no way impacts what Romeo Langford, the top available senior this spring, ultimately does," Evans wrote. "Langford, down to a final three for the past few months, has remained focused on Indiana, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

"The Commodores were thought to be a favorite since February, but recent whispers have begun to surround the Jayhawks and Hoosiers. Kansas picked up some momentum after its entire backcourt entered the NBA Draft, though LaGerald Vick did not hire an agent.

"Archie Miller has invested the most amount of time and attention in Langford since being named the head coach in Bloomington and the value of the top in-state prospect attending Indiana cannot be understated from the optics angles.

"Vanderbilt remains heavily in the mix, but this decision is not a done deal to any degree as there is still some deliberating occurring within the Langford household."

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

He was named McDonald's All-American, named to the Jordan Brand game and earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors.

On his upcoming schedule, Langford heads to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, with practice scheduled for April 11 and April 12 before the game on April 13 (10 p.m. ET).

Following that event, he'll return home and will likely announce his college decision at his local high school on a to be determined date.

**Click here to read the full column from Evans**